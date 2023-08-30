‘Crooks are getting ready’: Georgia officials warn of fraudsters after storms

ATLANTA — Beware anyone from contractors to insurance public adjusters showing up to your door in the hours or days after storm damage.

That’s the message from Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King.

“Just like the first responders have all been getting ready for the last couple of days, the crooks are also getting ready.,” King told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

King recommends not taking on any major repairs or signing any contracts soon after damage.

The commissioner said homeowners should only do the most basic repairs until you have a chance to talk to your insurance company and do your research.

“The key is, don’t sign any contracts. Talk to your insurance company. We will have our investigators and our consumer advocates out there in the communities,” King said.

Back in 2021 after an EF-4 tornado ripped through Coweta County. Kim Wright, a resident, told Channel 2 Action News that scammers repeatedly knocked on the door of her damaged home.

“They come dressed very professionally most times and they want to help, it seems like, so you just have to be careful. Do your homework, " Wright said.

King’s office has teams stationed in three South Georgia cities to move into the hardest hit areas to monitor for fraud or scams and to give assistance or advice to homeowners.

Recently updated Georgia law also gives King’s office more authority to take legal action against insurance Public Adjusters if they are operating improperly.

“We’re very grateful the legislature gave us additional authorities to specifically go after these folks have been basically locusts following the storm and just revictimizing folks who have already suffered some tremendous losses,” King said.

