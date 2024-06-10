Average gas price in Georgia down compared to a week ago

ATLANTA — The average gas price in Georgia decreased compared to a week ago, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average of $3.29 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

This price is seven cents less than a week ago and 14 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA.

It now costs drivers an average price of $49.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said low crude oil prices are keeping fuel costs low, although that that could soon change.

As of Monday, the most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.41), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.33), and Macon ($3.29).

While the least expensive are Rome ($3.17), Dalton ($3.06), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.03).

“The drop in gas prices is a welcome relief to Georgians,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “With crude oil prices remaining low, an abundance of gas supply, and meager demand, all keep fuel costs low. But let’s not get too comfortable, the summer travel season is just around the corner, and that could mean our gas prices may go back up!

