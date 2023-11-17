Attention online shoppers! This is what you need to know to help spot fake reviews

ATLANTA — The fight against fake reviews is getting even more difficult thanks to generative AI.

Now the federal government is considering serious consequences for anyone caught posting or selling fake reviews.

Businesses live or die based on reviews. And that’s why the stakes are so high with so many manipulations going on.

And now with AIG, Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard said it’s getting even worse.

“You kind of have to look a little bit sometimes,” said Wyn Diaz, who is looking for furniture for her new home.

“I spend a lot more time looking at like 20, 30 reviews before I decide on something,” shopper Rachel Sorrell said.

Learning how to spot fake reviews takes some work. But Stephen McGrew said finding someone to sell you one, not so much.

“We’ve noticed kind of a ramp-up over this last year,” McGrew said. “These companies are getting creative with the, you know, integrating AI and that kind of stuff.”

McGrew owns a roofing business in Acworth. He shared screen grabs with Channel 2 Action News of messages he’s received from people soliciting him to buy fake reviews.

All of them came in the span of just two months.

“Messages that come in looking like a consumer is actually contacting us for business. When we open up the message, it’s actually either a robot or a company offering to provide fake reviews,” McGrew said.

Howard shows us what’s being done to help stop AI-generated reviews and some ways to help spot you fake reviews, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

