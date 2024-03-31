Attention artists! MARTA wants your work for new installments at its East Lake Station

ATLANTA — MARTA is putting out a call for artists to help design the pedestrian bridge at the transit system’s East Lake Station.

The art will be put on metal panels and installed along the north and south pedestrian bridges at the station.

“The project provides an artist fee of $90,000 for the creation of the artwork, as well as consultation time with MARTA and project stakeholders on structural and safety aspects of realizing the work,” MARTA said in a news release.

Applications are due by April 17.

“The selected artist will create a design that will then be fabricated, produced, and installed by a third party hired by MARTA,” the transit system said.

For application instructions, CLICK HERE.

