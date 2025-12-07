Atlanta solidifies itself as a sports capital

ATLANTA — Like the University of Georgia’s dominant showing against Alabama on Saturday, Atlanta continues to cement its status as a true sports capital.

The city added another SEC Championship to its résumé this weekend, with UGA defeating Alabama 28–7 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And that landmark win came on the same day as major World Cup news for Atlanta. Developers and city leaders say long-term investments and strategic infrastructure are positioning Atlanta to consistently land some of the biggest events in global sports.

Dr. Jerry Parrish, chief economist for the Metro Atlanta Chamber, told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that the city’s rapid rise is no accident. It’s the result of years of targeted planning and a flourishing sports ecosystem.

“I think everyone in the world now knows that we have world-class facilities here. You really see the upgrading and the improvement going on,” Parrish said.

Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards Co., says the $5 billion development rising next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium plays a major role in that growth and is designed to serve both sports and entertainment fans.

“What we’re doing is adding 50 acres to what is already a championship campus in downtown Atlanta … there will be 900,000 square feet of retail, 1,800 hotel rooms, 2,000 apartments and 1.2 million square feet of office,” McGowan explained.

Atlanta is already slated to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Super Bowl—and leaders say the momentum is only accelerating.

“What we know is that Atlanta is the big winner here,” Parrish added.

