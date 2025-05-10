Atlanta’s Slater Nalley urges fans to keep voting for him on American Idol

ATLANTA — Hometown Atlanta teen Slater Nalley is gearing up to perform another original song for the Mother’s Day edition of American Idol.

He says he is so excited that America loves his music and is grateful to be in the top 10 of the competitors.

“Feels great, I’m so grateful to be here and I’m ready to keep going. We got to get everybody out there to vote and watch this Sunday’s performance,” Nalley told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

The Lovett School senior has been busy all week getting ready for Sunday.

“It’s not up to the judges anymore. It’s up to y’all. So you really have to vote. If you want to see me go far in this thing and I’d love to. So I appreciate your support and anything else you can do voting-wise, be great,” he said.

He has been giving it his all, out on the West Coast, preparing weekly for Idol.

He is one of the youngest contestants at just 17 years old when he started performing on the season premiere.

Nalley performed a song he wrote to honor the murdered son of his teacher, Michele Davis.

“You can have a million TikTok followers or whatever, but if you don’t have the votes, it doesn’t mean anything. So, um, honestly, that’s my biggest worry. I just need to get everybody out there to vote,” Nalley urged.

Catch his next big night on Sunday here on Channel 2.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights, and the season finale airs on Sunday, May 18.

