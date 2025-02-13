Atlanta’s nightlife and the jobs that go with it are booming thanks to less crime, report says

ATLANTA — Crime is down and business is booming for Atlanta’s nightlife according to the “Atlanta Nightlife Impact Report” released by Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta on Wednesday.

According to the report, businesses operating after the sun goes down have become a major driver of Atlanta’s economy, generating $5.1 billion in annual economic contribution and supporting more than 41,000 jobs.

Dickens has spent the last several years focusing on Atlanta’s nightlife, tackling crime and fostering partnerships among business owners.

In 2022, he created the city’s first Nightlife Division, hosting training days for businesses on de-escalating violent altercations and providing emergency response.

“Our Administration’s Nightlife Division has already made invaluable contributions not only to the industry, small businesses and the culture—it has played a key role in non-policing efforts to bring our crime rates down over the past three years through outreach and quarterly events like Training Day,” Dickens said in a statement Wednesday night.

Business owners like Louis Martinez, who operates Zocalo in midtown, told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that restaurant and bar owners share a sense of comradery.

“There’s kind of like a brotherhood. A great community sense with the businesses,” Martinez said.

The report goes on to recommend that to continue to promote a thriving night-time economy, leaders should focus efforts on safety, economic resilience, branding, and fostering collaboration.

According to the mayor’s office, “The Atlanta Nightlife Impact Report” included perspectives from over 500 local business owners, workers and patrons.

