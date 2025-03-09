Atlanta’s High Museum of Art offers free admission on ‘Second Sundays’

ATLANTA — The High Museum of Art has renewed its partnership with UPS to support their monthly free admission days, UPS Second Sundays.

On the second Sunday of each month, Atlanta families can enjoy the museum free of charge and enjoy special programming.

The partnership launched in 2022 and since then more than 140,000 visitors have attended Second Sundays.

Today, March 9, is the second Sunday of the month, so the museum will welcome families free of charge from noon until 5 p.m.

Guests can enjoy art-making activities, family tours, and music provided by DJ Larmarrous.

“We are incredibly grateful to UPS for their continuing support of our Second Sunday free admission days, which are essential to the High’s mission to be the welcoming, inclusive museum that Atlanta deserves,” Rand Suffolk, the High’s director said. “We hope local families will join us on March 9 to celebrate this renewed partnership and acknowledge UPS’ investment in the strength of our cultural community.”

