Atlanta training center protestor stole car from tire shop, flipped another, police say

ATLANTA — An outspoken critic of the Atlanta public safety training facility is facing charges related to stealing a car, according to police.

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by Channel 2′s Michael Seiden shows Matthew Johnson, 33, reach over the front counter of a tire shop, grab a set of keys and drive off in a Mercedes.

Seiden spoke with the owner of that car on Friday.

“I thought initially it was like a joke or something,” the owner who did not want to be identified said. “It makes no sense. We were just in shock too.”

Police say Johnson showed up to the Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers to pick up his SUV, but left with another car.

He didn’t get very far because police say just moments later, he slammed into multiple other cars, sending one flipping through the air.

No one was seriously injured or hurt.

Johnson ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Authorities eventually caught up with him and arrested him on several charges, including hit-and-run.

“I love that car, and so it’s just, I’m still in shock trying to process everything that happened,” the owner said.

Seiden has been trying to reach Johnson for several days, but he has not returned calls. Seiden went to a listed address for Johnson and his former roommate said he moved out two weeks ago and has not heard from him since.

