Atlanta Track Club looks to expand, build Indoor Track and Field facility

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Track Club announced their “Strategic” plan for the next several years this week.

The plan includes some significant changes for the club and some projects that they hope will continue to grow the sport in metro Atlanta.

“This strategic plan is broad but bold and will be referenced daily by our staff and board to ensure we remain focused on growth, experience, and impact for the next three years,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club.

The Club says the centerpiece of their plan is a new, state-of-the-art indoor track and field building to help grow running and walking in Atlanta area.

They said the facility would be designed to welcome all levels of runners and walkers, be open and feature year-round programming, have a retail component and more.

The Club says their strategic plan includes a blueprint to establish their Atlanta Marathon as a nationally recognized destination event, much like the Peachtree Road Race.

No details were provided on a timeline for the Track and Field Facility which once completed, would continue the Atlanta area’s growth as a nationally recognized sports center.

