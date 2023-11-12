Atlanta rapper Rick Ross engages with GSU students who are studying a new generation of law

ATLANTA — Georgia State University College of Law students met “the biggest boss” they had been studying all semester.

Grammy award-nominated and serial entrepreneur Rick Ross attended an event Tuesday on GSU’s campus to close out a course that gave students hands-on legal experience in entertainment law.

The course, taught by Professor Mo Ivory, studied the career, contracts and legal transactions of Ross.

Ivory, a professor of practice and director of the Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative at the College of Law, said in August that Ross would be the perfect subject for her course.

“As a lover of rap music, hip-hop culture, and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” said Ivory.

Ivory said students got to dig into the contracts that helped shape Ross’ career and get input from the lawyers who negotiated them.

For 13 weeks, 40 students heard from 11 guest speakers while learning about Ross.

Ross is the fourth celebrity of focus in the “Legal Life Of…” course.

Since the course was launched in 2019, students have studied the legal life of Ludacris, Kandi Burruss and Steve Harvey.

The course is part of the Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative curriculum. The initiative focuses on entertainment, sports, media, and intellectual property law.

