Atlanta rapper Ludacris shares latest effort to give back to next generation with new music program

ATLANTA — In an exclusive interview with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer, Atlanta rapper and three-time Grammy winner Chris “Ludacris” Bridges showed off his latest effort to give back to the community, and the next generation of young Americans.

“Everything that we do as artists, everything that we work so hard for comes down to this moment,” Ludacris told Greer. “And I wasn’t even, you know, I’m a feature on the Super Bowl stage. So for Usher, I was nervous for him, but it was absolutely amazing.”

Ludacris was talking about his moment on the world’s largest stage at the 2024 Super Bowl, where Usher and multiple other Atlanta musical mainstays hit the stage to perform.

Ludacris said that while performing and music is so important to him, giving back to the next generation is just as important.

“I love to be one that is, you know, giving opportunities to children that may not otherwise have those same opportunities and also to kind of have my finger on the pulse of what is current and also what’s next,” he said.

That’s what brought the music star to his latest charitable effort, through a partnership with tech giant Microsoft, the Ludacris Foundation will help students at the Utopian Academy of the Arts get a hands-on lesson on artificial intelligence, and how to make it work for them.

“Staying ahead of technology, but also teaching kids how to handle that technology, where the most important thing is for them to love themselves,” Ludacris said. “I think, as long as you do that, then you can pretty much maneuver through this world in any way that you feel possible.”

From music to philanthropy to movies, all of that is just a part of what defines the musician, actor, husband and girl dad to four beautiful daughters. Now, he’s celebrating 25 years in the business and still going, and taking a look back at how he got here.

“As I look back at it, I’m just like, I can’t believe what we’ve accomplished,” Ludacris told Channel 2 Action News. “I never would have saw that. I’m a big dreamer, but never would I have seen myself in seven different movies in the Fast and Furious franchise. From dreams to inception, tha’s truly what it’s all about. That’s the biggest thing about all of this. So if you dream, you can achieve it.”

