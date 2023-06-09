Atlanta rapper Future opens STEM lab for Atlanta students

ATLANTA — Atlanta-native rapper Future’s Freewishes Foundation announced the opening of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics lab for marginalized Atlanta students.

Officials said Freewishes Foundation’s S.T.E.A.M. lab would support all students who wish to pursue careers in STEM and eradicate the educational gap in tech and science amongst marginalized students and minorities.

“It’s important that all students receive access to STEM education regardless of their background. Our Freewishes Foundation, in partnership with the 2K Foundations, has helped make this possible in our Atlanta community. We’re thankful for their commitment to support our initiative,” the rapper said.

Foundation leaders said that in a tech-driven world, it is important for all students to have access to innovative ways to learn so that they don’t fall behind.

Future and Tia Wilburn, his sister and Executive Director of Freewishes Foundation partnered with the 2K Foundation to establish the lab at Bessie Branham Park in the Kirkwood area near where Future grew up.

“We wanted to add art because both Future and I support creativity. Our objective in providing educational opportunities is to ensure inclusive and quality education for all students regardless of income and background. There is a major gap in STEM education that impacts marginalized communities, and we want to close that gap so that no child is left behind,” said Wilburn.

For more information regarding how to register for the lab, click here.

