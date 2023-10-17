Atlanta

Atlanta ranked No. 5 in the United States for highest inflation, study shows

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — If you have noticed that life in the metro is starting to get expensive, you aren’t imagining things.

A recent study from WalletHub ranked Atlanta at No. 5 in the nation as far as the year-over-year increase in the consumer price index.

The study looked at 23 different large metro areas and compacted the current consumer price index and last year’s consumer price.

The only metro areas ranked higher than Atlanta were Miami, Tampa, Riverside and San Diego.

The U.S. inflation rate hit a 40-year high in 2022 but has slowed due to multiple factors.

As of September of this year, the inflation rate increase was 3.7%

