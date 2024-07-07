Atlanta Police searching for man who stole from storage facility

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man they say stole from storage units on multiple instances.

Police say the man is seen on surveillance footage burglarizing storage units on two separate dates at 2393 Metropolitan Pkwy SW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials did not specify when those instances were, but said the suspect has been seen stealing from the location consistently.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

TRENDING STORIES:

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Exclusive: Man credits time, fate after saving teen on train tracks in West Georgia A teenager was in critical condition in the hospital Saturday after a train hit him and severed both of his legs, according to Rome Police Department.

©2024 Cox Media Group