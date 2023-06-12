Atlanta police searching for man who killed security guard outside of club

ATLANTA — Police are still searching for the man who shot and killed a local security guard outside a social club.

“It still feel surreal to me. I still have my moments, where you know, I realize, that not so much that he’s gone, but what happened to him. I’m still in shock. At times I would feel angry, other times I would feel numb,” said Naneinee Ross.

That’s the only way Ross can describe how she feels. It’s been one week since someone shot and killed her son 27-year old Lanel Singleton.

“I haven’t been sleeping. I’m barely eating. It’s been really difficult. It’s been really difficult. I still can’t believe it happened,” she said.

Atlanta Police said her son was shot and killed, while working as a security guard at the 1050 Social Club on Main Street. Police said the shooter was arguing with another individual and then started arguing with Singleton, when he shot him.

Police said the suspect drove away in a green Nissan Murano. Atlanta Police are now looking for him. They’re also searching through security cameras in that area and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Kaila Hall is Singleton’s girlfriend and the mother of his child. She said this doesn’t make sense, because Singleton has a big heart.

“He was just a goofball. He just loved to laugh and have a good time. No matter what would happen. He wouldn’t let it bring him down,” Hall said.

Ross said her son would forgive his shooter.

“If you’re hearing this and you’re still out there, just turn yourself in.”

Now his family, just started a GoFund Me in order to grant Singleton his last wish.

“He said he loved Florida and he loved the water. For anything, my wish is to take his ashes to Florida and put it out in the sea. I would love to have jewelry made, so he can be close to my heart,” Ross said.

They will have a small memorial service on June 17 for close friends and family. After that he will be cremated.

If you would like to donate, click here.

