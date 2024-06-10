Atlanta police investigating shooting that injured 2 men

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Sunday evening.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Alston Drive SE and Daniel Avenue SE to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police did not give details about the severity of their injuries, but did say they were conscious.

Both men were taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to gather details about what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

