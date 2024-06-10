Atlanta police investigating shooting that injured 2 men

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Sunday evening.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Alston Drive SE and Daniel Avenue SE to reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police did not give details about the severity of their injuries, but did say they were conscious.
Both men were taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.
Investigators are working to gather details about what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia police sergeant identified as suspect in apparent DeKalb murder-suicide
- 2 men arrested for shoplifting from Atlanta Dollar Tree, fighting with officer
- Cobb County man dead after drowning in boating incident on Lake Allatoona
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group