Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting on Myrtle Drive

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said they’re investigating an early morning homicide.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on Myrtle Drive Southwest around 1:36 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was not alert, conscious or breathing.

Medical personnel got to the scene and pronounced him dead there.

Now, APD Homicide Unit investigators are working to determine what happened to him.

The victim has not been identified yet. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

