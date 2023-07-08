Atlanta police investigating 2 overnight shootings just minutes apart

ATLANTA — Two overnight shootings in Atlanta left just as many residents injured, but alive.

The two shootings are unrelated and were roughly two miles apart.

Atlanta police released statements on both shootings Saturday afternoon. The incidents occurred on Simpson Street Northwest and Fulton Street Southwest, just before midnight on Friday.

The first shooting occurred on Fulton Street around 11:41 p.m., according to APD.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of someone shot.

On arrival, APD said they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. Police said she was transported to the hospital for treatment conscious and breathing.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been inside her home when a bullet fired outside penetrated the building, hitting her in the arm.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Separately, officers responded to Simpson Street after reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police began an investigation, which showed the victim and his girlfriend had been going back to their car after buying food when a male suspect was seen inside their vehicle.

APD’s preliminary investigation reported that the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene with the victim’s iPad.

This incident also remains under investigation.

