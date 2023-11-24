Atlanta Police arrest 8 pro-Palestinian ceasefire protestors in front of Lenox Mall

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers say eight “Pro-Palestine Ceasefire” demonstrators were arrested Saturday afternoon at a street corner in front of Lenox Mall.

Police said a large group of demonstrators had gathered on Lenox Road, near the MARTA station adjacent to the busy mall. They said several of them made their way into the street, blocking some holiday shoppers from getting to the mall.

Officers said the group would not clear the street for traffic and that’s when the eight people were arrested.

A police spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News they had no problem with the group demonstrating on the sidewalks, but once they entered the street it became a safety issue. They did not release the names of the people taken into custody.

