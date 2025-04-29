Atlanta officials to host briefings on proposal for $3 billion budget

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced that for the coming fiscal year 2026, it planned to have a $3 billion operating budget.

In that $3 billion, the General Fund budget proposed for FY2026 would be $975 million.

According to the mayor’s office, the plan for 2026 is to have a forward-looking financial strategy and to reduce property taxes, among other fiscal priorities.

“My administration is committed to a safe, thriving Atlanta—built for the future and full of opportunity for all,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This proposed budget reflects those values and a steadfast commitment to strengthening our neighborhoods and strategic investment in our infrastructure.”

City officials said a large part of their investments in the fiscal year would “support critical and recurring needs within the General Fund,” including larger salaries, upgrades to fleet vehicles and facilities for the police and fire departments, as well as a general effort to improve infrastructure.

To give more details about the budget plan to residents, the Atlanta City Council plans to hold a series of briefings between May 6 and May 15, in several locations.

The schedule dated below will be held inside the Sam Massell Old Council Chamber:

Tuesday, May 610 a.m. – Noon Fiscal condition of the City, budget development process, non-department capital and trust funds, debt service, cash pool, investments

Unions 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Professional Association of City Employees (PACE)

2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)

3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO)

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

11 a.m. – Noon Department of Corrections

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Department of Enterprise Asset Management

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Atlanta Citizen's Review Board

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Department of Law

9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Atlanta Police Department

11 a.m. – Noon Department of Watershed Management

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Atlanta Information Management

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Department of Parks and Recreation

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Department of Public Works

11 a.m. – Noon Department of Human Resources

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Invest Atlanta

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Executive Office

3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Department of Labor

The schedule dated below will be held inside the Marvin S. Arrington Council Chamber:

Tuesday, May 20

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Atlanta Department of Transportation

Atlanta Department of Transportation

Municipal Court

Department of City Planning

Office of the Solicitor

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Office of the Public Defender

Office of the Inspector General

Ethics Office

City Auditor’s Office

Department of Aviation

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Department of Grants and Community Development

Department of Customer Service

6 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Public Hearing for Tax Millage Rate-Per Published Notice (Office of Revenue)

6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. Budget Public Hearing (Interactive Community Budget Session)

Department of Procurement

Department of Finance

City Council

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Personnel Paper Discussion

Noon - 12:30 p.m. Second public hearing for tax millage rate

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Third public hearing for tax millage rate

Noon - 12:30 p.m. Second public hearing for tax millage rate

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Third public hearing for tax millage rate

The deadline for Dickens to approve or veto the ordinances for property tax rates, budget, personnel, human resources and millage rates is June 11.

The budget plan can be viewed in full online here.

