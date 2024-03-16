Atlanta mother arrested nearly 2 years after 5-year-old’s body found in suitcase

ARCADIA, Calif. — Nearly two years after 5-year-old Cairo Jordan’s body was found in a suitcase in the woods on the side of an Indiana road, his mother has been arrested.

Dejuane Anderson has been on the run since April 2022 when her son was found dead.

Indiana State Police announced on Friday that Anderson had been found and arrested in Arcadia, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, as she tried getting on a public transit train.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A warrant out of Washington County, Indiana charged Anderson with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Investigators found Cairo dead inside a Las Vegas suitcase on the side of the road in April 2022 after a mushroom hunter found the suitcase.

Officials identified him as the 5-year-old from Atlanta in October 2022, the same month he would have turned six.

RELATED STORIES:

‘It was already done:’ Affidavit reveals new details in death of Atlanta boy found in suitcase

According to a police affidavit, Dawn Coleman, the other woman charged in Jordan’s murder, said she found Anderson in a bedroom on top of the child with his face buried in the mattress.

“It was already done,” Coleman said, according to the affidavit.

Coleman told police that there were trash bags already in the room when she walked in. She also said that she helped Anderson put his body into the suitcase, WHAS-11 reported.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Jordan’s grandmother, who said her son tried to get custody of Jordan.

“Hurt. Pain. Because he tried to you know, he wanted to get custody of his son but she disappeared and we didn’t know where they were,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Grandmother of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase pleads for mother to turn herself in

©2023 Cox Media Group