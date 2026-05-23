Atlanta Jazz Festival kicks off 3 days of music at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The 49h Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival kicked off Saturday in Piedmont Park.

The park is open until 11 p.m., and music started at 1 p.m. The three-day jazz festival is free and open to the public.

Atlanta Jazz Festival has hosted luminaries of the jazz music tradition including Dizzy Gillespie (1988/1990), Wynton Marsalis (1989), Nina Simone (2000), Ray Charles (2002), Miles Davis (1983) and many more.

The musical performances include:

Saturday

1 p.m.: Buddy Red

3 p.m.: aja monet

5 p.m.: Nate Smith

7 p.m.: Christian McBride & Ursa Major

9 p.m.: Kamasi Washington

Sunday

1 p.m.: Cleveland P Jones

3 p.m.: Myron McKinley Trio

5 p.m.: Donnie - The Colored Section

7 p.m.: Esperanza Spalding

9 p.m.: The Roots

Monday

1 p.m.: Cody Matlock

3 p.m.: Nicole Zuraitis

5 p.m.: Destin Conrad

7 p.m.: Butcher Brown

9 p.m.: PJ Morton

Learn more about the Atlanta Jazz Festival online.

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