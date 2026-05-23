Atlanta Jazz Festival kicks off 3 days of music at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The 49h Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival kicked off Saturday in Piedmont Park.
The park is open until 11 p.m., and music started at 1 p.m. The three-day jazz festival is free and open to the public.
Atlanta Jazz Festival has hosted luminaries of the jazz music tradition including Dizzy Gillespie (1988/1990), Wynton Marsalis (1989), Nina Simone (2000), Ray Charles (2002), Miles Davis (1983) and many more.
The musical performances include:
Saturday
- 1 p.m.: Buddy Red
- 3 p.m.: aja monet
- 5 p.m.: Nate Smith
- 7 p.m.: Christian McBride & Ursa Major
- 9 p.m.: Kamasi Washington
Sunday
- 1 p.m.: Cleveland P Jones
- 3 p.m.: Myron McKinley Trio
- 5 p.m.: Donnie - The Colored Section
- 7 p.m.: Esperanza Spalding
- 9 p.m.: The Roots
Monday
- 1 p.m.: Cody Matlock
- 3 p.m.: Nicole Zuraitis
- 5 p.m.: Destin Conrad
- 7 p.m.: Butcher Brown
- 9 p.m.: PJ Morton
Learn more about the Atlanta Jazz Festival online.
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