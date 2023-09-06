Atlanta Humane Society to start helping people in addition to animals

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Humane Society is going to start helping people in addition to their previous years of work with animals.

They’re going to start partnering with human service organizations that help the homeless, elderly, and survivors of domestic violence.

Shelter officials said they have already partnered with human food banks, including Meals on Wheels Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Your Community Vet provides more affordable care to pet owners near the East Lake neighborhood, according to officials.

The humane society’s CEO Cal Morgan said the move makes sense because when people go through tough times, their pets usually do as well.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New visitor center coming to historic Oakland Cemetery

©2023 Cox Media Group