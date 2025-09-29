Atlanta History Center announces new leadership

ATLANTA — The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead announced the addition of two new members to its executive leadership team.

Sarah Fonder-Kristy will serve as the institution’s chief development officer, while Pola Changnon has been appointed to the chief content officer position.

Fonder-Kristy has over 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience, most recently as chief development officer at the Atlanta Community Food Bank, where she oversaw multi-million dollar initiatives.

In her new role, Atlanta History Center says that Fonder-Kristy will be in charge of its fundraising efforts, including “major and annual gifts, corporate and foundation support, planned giving, advancement events and donor stewardship.”

Changnon joined on as Atlanta History Center’s first-ever chief content officer last year, with the appointment being made official this month.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

