Atlanta Hawks surprises students and families experiencing homelessness

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta school that provides free tuition and meals to students whose families are homeless got a big surprise today from the Atlanta Hawks.

At The Boyce L. Ansley School in northeast Atlanta, they believe in tender loving care. Head of School Ray James says the students who attend could use some.

“We make sure every single day when a kid walks through the door, we hug them. We love them. Call them by name, and the same goes—and it’s true for their parents,” James said.

That includes parents like Recardo Sumler.

“My options are kind of limited,” Sumler said.

His family has experienced bouts of homelessness, and that’s where The Ansley School and the Atlanta Hawks come in.

“This is the only school of this kind that is a private school that supports kids experiencing homelessness and they deserve this,” Hawks Vice President of Community Impact Alexis Roe said.

On Thursday, the Hawks threw students a huge Christmas party. Players, coaches, staff, and the Lady Hawks—their significant others—provided a lot of gifts for all the kids.

This nonprofit school covers free tuition, free meals, and much more for children whose families are struggling.

Sumler said for himself and his five-year-old son, Jeremiah, the Boyce L. Ansley School is a Godsend.

“It’s been a big blessing,” Sumler said.

