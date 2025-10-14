Atlanta Hawks host basketball clinics mixed with STEM education

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy hosted two youth basketball clinics on Monday at Holy Innocents Episcopal School, celebrating the 11th annual Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Week by empowering over 150 young athletes with a blend of basketball training and STEM education.

The clinics were designed to foster both athletic and academic development among the participants, offering hands-on learning experiences in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics alongside basketball skills training. The event was supported by Google, particularly for the Lady Ballers Clinics, and featured personalized coaching and interactive activities.

“This year’s clinics were all about celebrating the energy, creativity and potential of our youth,” said Jon Babul, Vice President of Basketball Programs for the Atlanta Hawks. “With support from Google for our Lady Ballers Clinics and the continued momentum of our Jr. Hawks Basketball Programs, we are able to provide meaningful and engaging experiences that go far beyond the game by blending training with STEM learning and essential life skills.”

The day began with the Lady Ballers Youth Basketball Clinic powered by Google, welcoming young female athletes, ages eight to 15, for a morning of skill development. Led by Atlanta Hawks Youth Development Coaches, participants progressed through a series of on-court drills aimed at enhancing shooting mechanics, rebounding, ball handling, footwork, defense, and passing.

The clinic featured a STEM component led by Hawks staff and Google volunteers, where girls participated in a three-point precision test focused on aerodynamics and trajectory. Working in teams, they built ball-launching bows and adjusted the launch angle and force to hit targets from three different distances.

Later in the afternoon, the Jr. Hawks Youth Basketball Clinic welcomed boys, ages eight to 15, for an expert training session, highlighted by a special appearance from Hawks alumni Mario West, who actively engaged with attendees. The clinic focused on developing essential fundamentals within a competitive setting through structured individual and group drills, as well as three-on-three gameplay.

To celebrate their efforts, all attendees at both clinics took home Hawks-branded gear, including a basketball, T-shirt, and sling bag, along with the skills they developed through engaging drills and interactive activities to improve their game.

Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Week is an annual celebration where the NBA, WNBA, their teams, and the broader community come together to recognize the positive impact basketball has on the development of young boys and girls both on and off the court.

