Atlanta Hawks announce 3 halftime performers for January games

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have announced three musical acts that will perform at a game this month.

Each performer will offer a different vibe for whatever kind of music you are interested in.

Yacht Rock Review, a rock band formed in Atlanta, will perform at halftime of the team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 10.

Then, for the team’s Jan. 12 game, gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard will perform at halftime of the team’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Leonard has won the Billboard Music Award for Top Gospel Artist.

Rapper and actress Da Brat will perform at halftime of the team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 17. Da Brat was the first female solo rapper to sell a million units.

Already this season, the Hawks have had rappers JID and Young Dro perform at halftime of games. Last season, the Hawks had Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Keri Hilson, Jeezy, Marvin Sapp and Ne-Yo perform at halftime of games.

The Hawks will also have a halftime performer at its MLK Day game against the San Antonio Spurs. The team is expected to announce the performer at a later date.

