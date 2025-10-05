Atlanta DOT to close part of Milton Street for sewer maintenance

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will close down part of Milton Street from Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard to Parsons Street to accommodate work crews.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation said the closure would go Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 6.

Work crews will be on site to perform sewer utility maintenance activities during this period.

As a result, ATLDOT said traffic will be restricted to local access during the closure, though sidewalks along Milton Street will still be accessible.

Atlanta City Council Member Jason Dozier also shared a map on the District 4 social pages showing where barricades would be on Milton Street.

