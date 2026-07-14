Atlanta dancer wants to be the next ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro

ATLANTA — An Atlanta dancer is showing off his ballroom skills in the hopes of getting a celebrity dancing partner.

“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” premiered on Channel 2 on Monday night.

Tristen Sanders, 28, is one of 12 dancers competing for a spot as a professional dancer on the next season of “Dancing with the Stars,” which is set to air later this year.

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In Monday night’s premiere, hosted by DWTS champ Robert Irwin, Sanders danced a jive with Erik Linder to “APT.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars.

He landed in the bottom two men, but was able to survive to next week’s episode.

If he wins it all, he could appear with one of the already-announced celebrities competing on “Dancing with the Stars,” including reality TV star and Atlanta native Ciara Miller and Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson.

“Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” airs Monday nights on Channel 2.

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