Atlanta councilmember proposes new safety measures for pedestrians in construction zones

ATLANTA — Atlanta Councilmember Kelsea Bond introduced new legislation in the Transportation Committee to protect pedestrians in construction zones.

Bond is proposing a new ordinance to clarify how the Atlanta Department of Transportation ensures those walking through the city are safe in areas under construction or with other work zones.

According to the legislation, which will have its first appearance in committee on Wednesday morning, ATLDOT would be required to make sure temporary pedestrian routes can be put in place while parts of sidewalks, parking lanes or traffic lanes are blocked by construction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bond’s office said the placement of these pathways would be at the discretion of the sitting ATLDOT commissioner.

“Not everyone in Atlanta owns a car,” Bond said in a statement. “Developers who build in our neighborhoods have a responsibility to keep public infrastructure accessible and usable. The current City Code leaves room for sidewalks to be blocked without adequate alternatives, creating unnecessary barriers for Atlantans who get around on their feet, wheels, or public transit — especially residents with disabilities.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The councilmember’s office said the ordinance is intended to remove ambiguity so that temporary accommodations for pedestrians are a requirement whenever sidewalk access is disrupted by construction work in Atlanta.

The idea for the ordinance was prompted by recent requests for assistance by an Atlanta accessibility advocate, who said sidewalk access along his normal route on Pine Street to get to a Publix location was blocked by construction.

Bond’s office said ATLDOT had not required a temporary pedestrian route because the department determined it was a “low pedestrian traffic” area.

Working with the transportation department, Bond’s office said further investigation of the issue found a “broader policy gap” in need of citywide adjustment.

Bond’s ordinance is co-sponsored by Councilmembers Antonio Lewis, Michael J. Bond, Jason Winston, Liliana Bakhtiari, Jason Dozier, Thomas Worthy, Eshé Collins, and Dustin Hillis.

The committee will review the ordinance Wednesday at 10 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group