Atlanta Community Food Bank feeding 40% more people than a year ago

ATLANTA — Across metro Atlanta, hundreds of families don’t have enough to eat.

For many of them, it’s even harder this time of year when children are home from school.

Ashawna Breazele was recently picking up supplies for her two children at the Cobb County location of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, where workers and volunteers are part of a network of food assistance feeding people all over North Georgia.

Kyle Waide, CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank, told Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer they are helping 40% more people than they were a year and a half ago.

And the holidays bring even more need.

“The food bank can’t do this work alone. We’ve got to have the support of volunteers and donors and partners,” Waide said.

Stouffer, along with Channel 2′s Mike Shields and Alison Mastrangelo jumped in to help volunteers pack holiday boxes for families like Breazele’s.

