Atlanta city leaders offer teens fun and safe options for the summer

ATLANTA — School is out for the summer in Atlanta, and city leaders are going all out to keep teens out of trouble.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke at the Dunbar Recreation Center about the city’s plans to offer teens options to have fun and keep busy this summer.

Dickens said that if you cut down on youth crime, all crime goes down. “And it has. And a big part of that is giving our young people something to do,” Dickens said.

The pool and splashpad at the recreation center are now open. Last week, the city opened all of its pools and launched the Summer Youth Employment program.

Mika Warner participated in that program and now attends Southern University.

“I was not only able to work the most hours I had ever worked in my life, but I was able to get real ‘hands-on’ office experience,” Warner said.

The mayor’s office has partnered with Atlanta Public Schools to make some of its facilities available so that the next couple of months will be fun and safe.

“How do we best utilize every square foot we have to give these young people everything they deserve?” Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said.

The mayor said more than 3,000 teens will be able to take part in the city’s employment program.

“Giving them guidance. Giving them mentorship. And giving them a job for those who want it,” Dickens said.

