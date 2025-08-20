Atlanta City Council bans short-term rentals in Home Park District

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council voted to ban short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and Vrbo units, in the Home Park neighborhood.

The neighborhood is "fantastically situated between Atlantic Station, Georgia Tech, the Westside Provisions District, and Techwood Drive along the Downtown Connector," according to community information.

On Monday, council members voted almost unanimously to ban short-term rentals in the area, citing what documents describe as a "proliferation of Short-term rentals in residential zoning districts" having an impact on the personal safety and comfort of personal residents.

Additionally, council documents said that “transient commercial occupancies” are illegal in residential zones and the expansion of those illegal short-term rentals is a disruptive threat to “the distinctive character of residential neighborhoods.”

As a result, the city amended the zoning code to block anyone from operating short-term rentals in the Home Park District, saying it was in the best interest of the public health, safety and welfare.

Going forward, licenses for short-term rentals will not be issued in the Home Park District.

Members of council voted the ordinance into effect 12-2.

