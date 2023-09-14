Atlanta Braves 2023 postseason tickets go on sale next week

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves won the NL East for the sixth year in a row Wednesday night and Braves fans will have the chance to buy single-game tickets for potential National League Division Series and National League Championship Series games at Truist Park starting Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m.

There are two ways to get tickets a bit earlier than the general on-sale date.

Premium Club members and A-List members will have early access with a presale beginning on Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m.

If you’re not a member of those, you can receive a code to participate in a presale on September 21 at 12 p.m. by signing up for the Braves Insider Newsletter by 11:59 p.m. on September 20 at Braves.com/Postseason.

Tickets are limited and the Braves organization encourages fans to sign up for the newsletter to access the presale.

Tickets will only be sold to purchasers living in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Single-game postseason tickets will also be available on SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Braves.

The Braves reaching the postseason for the sixth straight season marks the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Despite clinching the division, the Braves are still fighting to keep their first-place standing so they can retain home-field advantage moving into the postseason.

They begin a three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Friday.

