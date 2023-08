Atlanta Beltline expands its downtown footprint with multimillion dollar land purchase Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. purchased 13.7 acres at 356 University Avenue. The purchased property is pictured at the top of this image and adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail, pictured to the left, and the grassy James Bridges Field and Pittsburgh Yards® in the foreground. Photo by LoKnows Drones. (LoKnos Drones for Atlanta Beltline, Inc.)