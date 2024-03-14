Atlanta is the 3rd fastest-growing metro in US, Census estimates show

ATLANTA — The U.S. Census Bureau’s population growth estimates show not only is Atlanta growing fast, it’s one of the biggest metro areas in the United States.

According to data released by the Bureau, the metro Atlanta area is the sixth most populated metro in the country, earning its middle of the pack status with an estimated 6.3 million people living in the Georgia capital.

However, Atlanta also ranked high when it comes to how fast it’s growing.

The Census Bureau’s announcement on growth and population from Thursday said the area gained just shy of 69,000 new residents between 2022 and 2023, only slower than the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and the Houston-Pasadena metro area.

While Atlanta is growing fast, two other areas nearby in Georgia are too, though they’re not as big as the Atlanta area.

The Census Bureau reported the Hinesville, Ga. area had a nearly 3% growth from July 2022 to 2023, gaining almost 2,500 new residents, while a measure of which Georgia micro areas grew showed Jefferson and Cornelia each had big increases.

Jefferson, Ga. had the highest percent growth of U.S. micro areas, with a 5.5% boost, while Cornelia ranked ninth with a 2.7% increase.

According to Census data, Jefferson gained 4,606 residents as of July 1, 2023 while Cornelia gained almost 1,300 in the same period.

As far as the big metro areas in the U.S., here are the top 10, according to the latest population estimates:

New York-Newark-Jersey City Metro Area — 19,498,249 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim Metro Area — 12,799,100 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin Metro Area — 9,262,825 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metro Area — 8,100,037 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodland Metro Area — 7,510,253 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell Metro Area — 6,307,261 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Metro Area — 6,304,975 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area — 6,246,160 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach Metro Area — 6,183,199 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Metro Area — 5,070,110

