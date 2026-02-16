Armed robbery suspect targets construction and lawn care workers in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are looking for help in identifying an armed male suspect involved in an armed robbery and another unsuccessful attempt.

The robberies happened Jan. 5 and targeted a construction worker and several lawn care workers.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Officers responded to 390 Andrew Hairston Place NW in reference to an armed robbery and talked to a man who had just been robbed at gunpoint.

Investigation indicates the man was doing construction work when a hooded male suspect pointed a gun and demanded cash.

The victim complied, and the suspect left.

The suspect walked to 807 Proctor St. NW, where police said he threatened seven lawn care workers with a gun. He attempted to rob them but was unsuccessful.

The suspect left the scene on foot but was captured on surveillance scaling fences.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

You don’t have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

