APD want help identifying burglary suspects

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two male suspects involved in a burglary at 928 Garrett Street SE on Nov. 18.

The suspects were captured on surveillance footage forcing entry into the residence and stealing $5,000 in cash along with two diamond bracelets. They fled the scene in a black Ford Expedition SUV.

The burglary occurred at approximately 10:54 p.m., prompting officers to respond to the scene. The reporting party provided details of the incident to the officers upon their arrival.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of the suspects. Tips can be submitted anonymously via phone, online or text.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are hopeful that public tips will aid in identifying the suspects and resolving the case.

