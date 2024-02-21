APD searching for suspects after SWAT incident in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police say they’re searching for suspects after a SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Atlanta police said a “possibly armed suspect” was barricaded inside a home on Osborne Street Southwest.

But just after 10 p.m., police confirmed that the suspect was not found inside the home and he may now be on the loose.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was live from the scene in southwest Atlanta on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Earlier at the scene, a loud boom was heard near where SWAT teams were posted on Osborne Street SW. But there was not much movement after that.

Officers moved to the next street over on Birch Street SW where they say a possible second suspect may be.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones said a man approached him at the scene Tuesday night and told him police arrived at his family member’s house looking for a suspect who had warrants.

He said the man and several others took off running and that’s what set off the search.

Police still have not confirmed details on what prompted the SWAT standoff.

