All but 3 Georgia universities to continue waiver of test scores for enrollment, officials say

ATLANTA — With the exception of three institutions, the University System of Georgia announced it will continue to waive requirements for standardized testing scores to enroll in public colleges and universities.

According to USG, 23 of the state’s 26 public colleges and universities will continue to waive requirements that students take the SAT or ACT, with the exceptions of the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia and Georgia College & State University.

The waiver will continue through the fall 2025, spring 2026 and summer 2026 semesters, according to state officials.

For institutions that do not require SAT or ACT scores, USG said the following options will be available for deciding on admissions:

Freshman index: Schools can use a formula that includes the student’s high school grade point average and test scores for either the SAT or ACT.

Test-optional: Schools can use the student’s grade point average on the required high school curriculum without a standardized test score at the following minimum grade point averages (GPA):

3.4 GPA for research universities: Augusta University and Georgia State University.

3.2 GPA for comprehensive universities: Kennesaw State University, Georgia Southern University, University of West Georgia and Valdosta State University.

3.0 GPA for state universities: Albany State University, Clayton State University, Columbus State University, Fort Valley State University, Georgia Southwestern State University, Middle Georgia State University, Savannah State University and the University of North Georgia.

State colleges: Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, College of Coastal Georgia, Dalton State College, East Georgia State College, Georgia Gwinnett College, Georgia Highlands College, Gordon State College and South Georgia State College will continue to be test-optional in accordance with Board of Regents policy.

USG also said that test-optional admission was extended to Dual Enrollment Program students through the 2025-2026 academic year, giving high school students in Georgia opportunities to earn college credits alongside their high school diploma.

Test scores from the ACT and SAT will still be required when applying for Zell Miller scholarships, as required by the state.

