AID Atlanta gets $2.5 million from US government to house people living with AIDS, HIV

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.5 million to an Atlanta nonprofit to fund housing support for individuals living HIV and AIDS.

AID Atlanta, an aid organization founded in 1982, is one of just 11 organizations to receive funding from the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Grant: Housing Interventions.

“HUD is addressing homelessness and housing instability for the populations most impacted by the HIV epidemic,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “This funding will provide grantees and their stakeholders the opportunity to complement local efforts to end the HIV epidemic.”

Grantees from this program get a one-time award to pay for housing assistance and support services for individuals and families who are eligible. The funds also support coordination and planning activities, grant management and administration.

“Stable housing has been a major issue facing many people with HIV since the beginning of the epidemic. Achieving and maintaining stable housing is a powerful structural intervention in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic,” AID Atlanta said in a statement.

The award was announced by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Monday at City Hall.

“This is fantastic news!” exclaimed Nicole Roebuck, executive director of AID Atlanta, “This is a transformative grant that will help us to provide stable housing to more of our members living with HIV/AIDS. The housing crisis in Greater Atlanta forces low-income PLWHA to make choices that often contribute to them falling out of care. This grant will help provide stable housing to people living with HIV/AIDS, so that they can focus on managing and improving their health outcomes as they live and thrive with this disease.”

Atlanta officials commit extra $2 million to city's eviction diversion program

