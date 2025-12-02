AI makes holiday scams more dangerous than ever, Secret Service warns

ATLANTA — The head of the U.S. Secret Service Atlanta field office warns that artificial intelligence is making scam artists more dangerous than ever, costing Georgians millions.

Rob Donovan, Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office, highlighted how AI enables cybercriminals to create more convincing and complex scams, especially during the holiday season.

“The holiday season presents a lot of opportunities for cyber criminals and AI is enabling them to create much more convincing and complex scams,” Donovan told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

Donovan explained that AI technology has lowered the bar for entry into cybercrime, allowing low-skilled criminals to conduct sophisticated scams.

Zach Bulliner, Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge, demonstrated how AI can mimic voices using just 10 seconds of audio from an old story, creating a convincing fake voice in about minutes.

Bulliner noted the danger of AI-generated voices, as they can make scams more believable, such as receiving a call from a voice that sounds like a family member asking for money.

Donovan reported that romance scams have resulted in over $800 million in fraud nationwide, with $17 million lost in the Atlanta area alone.

Investment scams using AI have also been costly, with one victim in metro Atlanta losing over $3 million.

Donovan advised consumers to be cautious of extraordinary sales and online coupons, recommending verification through product websites.

