Agriculture Secretary says help is coming to Georgia farmers hit by Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA — Georgia farmers and growers are set to receive more than $530 million in federal block grants to assist with recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

The funding arrives nearly 18 months after the storm caused billions of dollars in agricultural damage across the state.

Hurricane Helene caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage to Georgia’s timber and crop industries when it made landfall in September 2024, and is considered one of the costliest storms in state history.

Although Congress authorized the block grant funding in December 2024, the distribution was delayed as federal officials finalized agreements with individual states.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the arrival of the funds on Tuesday alongside state leaders at the Georgia State Capitol.

While the federal and state governments provided some immediate relief following the storm, local growers waited nearly 18 months for the significant block grant funding.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Rollins apologized for the delay, saying that while some federal aid moved quickly, the specific block grant process is inherently slower.

“We were able to move most of that out within about three to six months, which was the quickest it had ever moved,” Rollins said. “The block grants are more complicated because you have to work state by state.”

Georgia was among the last states to receive its portion of the funding, which totals $561 million according to federal figures.

The delay drew criticism from Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office. In January, the Democratic senator sent a letter to Rollins demanding swifter action on behalf of Georgia growers.

Ossoff pointed out that Congress had approved the grant funding before President Trump took office.

“You have already finalized block grant agreements with Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina but not Georgia,” Ossoff wrote in the letter.

The senator’s office noted that other neighboring states impacted by the same storm cycle had secured their agreements earlier.

Gov. Brian Kemp highlighted the ongoing difficulties faced by the agricultural community during the funding rollout.

“Georgia farmers, as has been mentioned a lot today, have certainly faced challenging times in recent years from one of the most destructive storms in state history to economic headwinds in state economy to economic headwinds that quite honestly are outside of their control,” Kemp said.

The governor emphasized that the arrival of the relief funds is a necessary step for the recovery of the state’s agricultural industry.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper confirmed that the state is ready to process the relief funds.

“Secretary Rollins, to you and your team, we are excited that we are rolling out and opening applications next Monday for our block grant program of more than $530 million,” Harper said.

Farmers and growers will be required to apply for the money once the application window officially opens.

