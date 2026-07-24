95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon surpasses $1 million for children battling cancer

ATLANTA — The 26th annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon has surpassed a major milestone, raising more than $1 million to support children and families battling cancer.

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Organizers announced Friday that donations topped the $1 million mark, including more than $220,000 raised in the previous eight hours alone. The event’s goal is to raise $2 million by the end of the day.

The two-day fundraising effort benefits the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and helps fund research, treatment and support services for families navigating childhood cancer diagnoses.

Volunteers spent the day answering phones and accepting donations from listeners across metro Atlanta and beyond.

Among the families benefiting from the center’s work is 23-year-old Kristin Crespo, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer when she was 14 years old. The cancer had spread to her lungs and lymph nodes.

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Friday, Crespo is cancer-free and works for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, helping other families facing similar battles.

“I got the rest of my life back, and there was a time when I didn’t know that that would be the case,” Crespo said.

She said every donation makes a difference for children undergoing treatment.

“People who are donating are giving kids back their future, and that is so incredible,” she said.

Crespo’s mother, Joanna Protinick, said the experience has come full circle for their family.

“For me it’s full circle, and that’s why I’m so proud that Kristin decided to make a life to come back and work for the hospital, the team that saved her,” Protinick said.

All money raised through the Care-a-Thon goes directly toward supporting pediatric cancer research and helping families receiving care through the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Donations are still being accepted as organizers work toward their $2 million fundraising goal.

Click here to donate.

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