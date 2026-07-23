95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon: How you can support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients

ATLANTA — The 26th annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon will air on Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24 and will feature stories of hope and inspiration.

The WSB Care-a-Thon will take place at the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital, the home of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Donations made to the WSB Care-a-Thon will help fund family support services, research and the Fellowship Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

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With the help of generous listeners and sponsors, WSB Radio has raised to date more than $36 million for research, fellowship and family support services.

How do the donations work? You can either make a donation of any amount by calling 1-888-750-2772, donating online here or by purchasing an incentive package or item.

Here are the 2026 Incentive Opportunities and Events with local athletes, WSB Radio hosts and talent, and the Care-a-Thon sponsors.

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SPORTS

UGA Private Practice - $3,000

Private Practice at UGA! Get an inside look at this year’s Georgia Football team, and see how the Dawgs prepare for 2026! This incredible opportunity is provided by the Kirby Smart Family Foundation. Good for 2 people.

Jeff Francoeur Home Run Derby - $2,000

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur will host and pitch to batters in the eighth annual Home Run Derby on Tuesday, November 10th at 10 am at Truist Park! Don’t miss this great opportunity to knock one out of the park for pediatric cancer and blood disorders. This is your chance to truly feel like a Braves player for a day. Package includes: One Home Run Derby batter, one outfield ball shagger, two gift bags for batter and shagger, batter’s name on Truist Park video board, food and beverages during the event, and parking in the Delta Deck. Good for 2 people.

John Smoltz Hall of Fame Package - $1,000

This year’s John Smoltz Hall of Fame (HOF) Package includes a Braves jersey signed by John Smoltz and new Hall of Famer Andruw Jones to commemorate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this July. In addition, you and a guest will be invited to attend John’s annual Auction Party on Sunday, August 2nd at 6 pm as part of his Braves Celebrity-Am golf tournament. Package includes one (1) jersey and 2 (two) invitations to the Auction party. Good for 2 people.

Jalon Walker Signed Jersey - $350

Show your Atlanta Falcons and UGA pride with this signed jersey from Falcons linebacker, Jalon Walker! A rising defensive star in Atlanta and former UGA Dawg, Walker brings energy, speed, and physical play to the Falcons’ defense, making this autographed jersey a must-have collectible as we head into football season!

Golf with Erick Erickson - $1,000

Meet Erick Erickson and friends at InTown Golf in Buckhead for an evening of food, fun and golf. Join Erick on Thursday, September 17th from 6-8 p.m to eat, relax and hit golf balls together on the state-of-the-art golf simulators. Good for 2 people.

WSB RADIO

Mark Arum Live Home Broadcast- $10,000

The Mark Arum Show hits the road and broadcasts live from your home! You and 20 friends can enjoy meeting Mark and crew for a live show on a date that works for you and the team! Only 1 package available.

WSB Host Meet and Greet- $350

A meet and greet and WSB host live panel with Clark Howard, Scott Slade, Mark Arum, Erick Erickson, Eric Von Haessler, Shelley Wynter, Chris Chandler and Dave Baker at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hope and Will space at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 15th at 6 pm! Interact with hosts and WSB listeners for a night of fun! Food and drink included. Good for 2 people.

Costco Consult with Clark Howard and Mark Arum- $2,000

Enjoy a 1 hour personal visit to Costco with Clark Howard and Mark Arum! Receive all the best tips and tricks to maximize savings, while enjoying personal time and lunch with Clark and Mark. Wednesday, September 16th at 12:45 pm. Good for 2 people. Only 3 pairs available.

Mark Arum Studio Tour- $219

Enjoy a behind the scenes tour of WSB Studios with Mark Arum and friends and lunch from QN2 BBQ on Saturday, August 8th from 12-2pm. Good for 2 people.

Doctrinaires Private Lunch (Aug. 11) - $2,000

Enjoy a private lunch with the Doctrinaires crew at the Ted’s Montana Grill Westside location on Tuesday, August 11th at 11 am. Good for 2 people. Only 1 pair available.

Erick Erickson Bourbon and Butts - $500

Join Erick Erickson and friends for a night of bourbon tasting from his personal collection. Guests will also dine on Lane’s BBQ and enjoy a lovely evening together on Thursday, September 10th at 6 pm. Good for 2 people.

Ashley Frasca Garden Tour - $150

Explore Atlanta Botanical Garden with Green and Growing host, Ashley Frasca on Tuesday, October 6th at 10 am. Lunch is included. Good for 1 person.

Ashley Frasca Garden Seminar - $350

Southern Living Plant Collection and garden experts team up with Green and Growing host Ashley Frasca for a seminar and make-and-take plant event on Saturday, September 19th at the WSB Radio Studios, 10 a.m. - noon! BBQ lunch is included. Good for 2 people

Beach and BBQ with Shelley Wynter - $495

Shelley is hosting an exclusive party at Cauble Park on Lake Acworth Beach on Sunday, August 9th from 2-6 pm. Join us for great company, BBQ, and plenty of fun in the sun! Good for 2 people.

Christina Edwards and Brad Nitz Live Lounge - $150

Join us for a Lunch and Learn: “Talking Up a Storm” with Christina Edwards and Brad Nitz in the WSB Live Lounge on Friday, September 25th at 11 am. Lunch provided by The Flying Biscuit Café in Midtown! Good for 2 people.

Pub Crawl with Jared and English Nick - $100

Enjoy a night out on the town in Virginia Highlands with Jared Yamamoto and English Nick on Friday, October 9th from 7-11 pm. Good for 2 people.

Holiday Gathering with Chris Chandler - $350

Holiday music performed by Chris on the piano, plus other musical guests at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell! Mingle while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Saturday, November 21st from 6-9pm. Good for 2 people.

Belinda Skelton Dinner- $300

Enjoy an exclusive dinner with Belinda Skelton and friends at Old Vinings Inn on Thursday, September 24th at 7 pm. Good for 2 people.

Nutrition Consult with Dr. Joe - $995

Personalized treatment and consultation with Dr. Joe! Includes consultation, exam, X-rays and 1st treatment. Also includes a 2nd visit for a report of findings and a complete Nutrition Evaluation. Good for 1 person.

WSB Morning Immersion - $1,000

Visit the WSB TV set, meet the anchors, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced morning TV and radio news shows! Visit the studios of CMG Atlanta’s radio stations, enjoy breakfast with us, and sit in on the start of the Mark Arum show. Date be determined by you and the WSB team, Fall 2026! Good for 2 people. Only 2 pairs available.

Peter Greenburg Private Travel Consult - $1,500

Calling all travel friends! Enjoy a private virtual consult for an upcoming vacation and learn crucial travel news, must-have information, and insider tips with CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg, a.k.a. ‘The Travel Detective’! A date to be decided by you and Peter this Fall. Only 3 packages available.

Steve Penley Framed Artwork - $1,000

Add a custom Steve Penley print to your collection! In collaboration with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Penley, known for his bold colors and depictions of American culture, created a unique Lady Liberty design specifically for Children’s and our donors. This print measures 24 x 24 and features our very own Hope and Will! Framed and ready to hang.

EXPERIENCES

Comedy Night with WSB and Jeff Foxworthy- $500

Comedy for the Kids! Enjoy an unforgettable night of stand-up with Mark Arum, Eric Von Haessler and Dave Baker, capped off by headliner Jeff Foxworthy at Atlanta’s best comedy club, the Punchline in Buckhead on Wednesday, September 23rd at 7 pm. Food and drinks are included. Good for 2 people.

Fox Theatre Exclusive Experience - $1,000

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic Fox Theatre, including a mini-concert and demonstration of the famed “Mighty Mo” organ, followed by lunch at the Publik Draft House on Monday, September 28th at 11 am. This is a one of a kind experience not available to the public. Good for 2 people.

State Capitol Tour and Photo Opportunity- $350

Enjoy a tour for two at the historic Georgia State Capitol, featuring a private, behind-the-scenes tour and an exclusive photo opportunity with the Governor and First Lady. This unique package offers a memorable glimpse inside Georgia’s seat of government and a chance to meet its top leaders. Date will be a weekday morning this fall, to be announced. Good for 2 people.

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