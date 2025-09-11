9/11 24 years later: List of metro Atlanta ceremonies remembering victims

METRO ATLANTA — There are a number of memorials and ceremonies happening today around metro Atlanta to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Atlanta

A ceremony will be held at the south wing of the State Capitol in Atlanta beginning at 10 a.m.

More than 1,500 volunteers from around metro Atlanta will join together to pack more than 550,000 non-perishable meals for those at risk of hunger at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Atlanta Meal Pack for 9/11 Day will have several different shifts throughout the day, including: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Canton/Marietta

In Canton, volunteers will gather at the Georgia National Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help clean headstones and beautify the grounds. The event is part of an effort where thousands of volunteers are expected to participate at nearly 70 National Cemeteries across the U.S. Registration is free at www.carrytheload.org. A similar event will be held at the Marietta National Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Norcross

In Norcross, the city will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Betty Mauldin Park from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. It kicks off at 8:15 a.m. with a message of tribute, followed by traditional bagpipe music. Then at 8:45 a.m., the moment when the first tower was hit will be marked with a ringing of the bell.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County police and firefighters will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the DeKalb County Public Safety Complex. The ceremony will begin promptly at 8:46 a.m.

East Point

The 335th Signal Command, a two-star Army Reserve command, will hold a ceremony at 2323 Dauphine Street in East Point beginning at 7:30 a.m. A representative said the ceremony is only expected to last for five to ten minutes.

Athens/Buckhead/LaGrange

There are several stair climbs being held today. In Athens, a 9/11 stair climb will be held at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia. Members of the UGA Army ROTC, Oconee County fire department, Athens-Clarke fire and police departments, and UGA police department will run the stairs in the 104-111 sections in tribute to the 110 stories that first responders climbed in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Gates open at 5:30 a.m. and the climb begins at 6 a.m.

A stair climb will be held at Thompson Atlanta in Buckhead at 415 East Paces Ferry Road NE. Participants will climb the hotel’s stairwell 10 times. The event happens from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And firefighters with the LaGrange Fire Department will hold a 9/11 stair climb beginning at 8 a.m. at Callaway Stadium. The entry fee is $25, and proceeds will benefit the Georgia chapter of the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund.

Paulding County

First responders in Paulding County and the Retired New York City Shields of Georgia will hold a memorial at Veterans Park, located at 240 Constitution Blvd. in Dallas, Georgia, beginning at 8:40 a.m.

Roswell

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and members of the city council will be present at a ceremony on the front steps of Roswell City Hall beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Stockbridge

The city of Stockbridge will hold a ceremony beginning at 8 a.m. at City Hall, located at 4640 North Henry Road.

Another event held in Stockbridge is “Building Hope,” held by the Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity. It happens at 116 Davis Road in Stockbridge. You can find more information at www.schabitat.org/buildinghope.

Woodstock

The City of Woodstock holds its remembrance ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. at The Park at City Center. A limited number of 9/11 remembrance lapel pins will be distributed to attendees.

