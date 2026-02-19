$600 million Japanese investment coming to Georgia from US trade deal

GEORGIA — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Japan would be investing more than half a million dollars in Georgia as part of an overall $550 billion trade deal with the United States.

According to officials, Georgia is one of three locations named in a set of committed investments from the deal.

Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick said in a statement that the projects represent $36 billion committed to key parts of the U.S. economy, including power generation, oil and gas and advanced manufacturing.

In Georgia, Japan has committed to a roughly $600 million high-pressure, high-temperature synthetic diamond grit facility to be operated by Element Six, a facet of the De Beers diamond company, U.S. officials said.

The facility, once complete, will process materials essential to the semiconductor, automotive and oil and gas industries, the Commerce Department said.

Lutnick said in his announcement that the diamond facility in Georgia will bring 100% of the U.S. demand for synthetic diamond grit onto domestic soil, rather than having it handled through foreign supply chains.

A location for the planned synthetic diamond processing plant in Georgia has not been named.

