60-year-old hurt in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — An early morning shooting in Atlanta Saturday left a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Atlanta PD said officers responded to a call of a person shot at 630 Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard NW at 5 a.m., where they found a 60-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators with the APD’s Major Crimes Response Team responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The man’s identity wasn’t disclosed.

