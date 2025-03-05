60 Georgia colleges, universities to waive application fees

ATLANTA — The Georgia Student Finance Commission announced dozens of state colleges and universities would waive application fees for Georgia students applying for enrollment.

The fee waivers come to Georgia high school seniors through the GSFC’s Find Your MATCH in March initiative.

For the special initiative, any high school seniors who apply for colleges in the state would have their fees waived, but they have to apply between March 1 and March 30.

“We are working to let every Georgian know there is a path to a successful career for them right here in the Peach State, starting at one of our institutions of higher learning,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “That’s why allowing our prospective students and their families an opportunity to apply to college with no application fee this month is so important. It further opens the door to a rewarding career and lets young Georgians know they can find success right here in their home state.”

State officials said this is the eighth time the waivers for application fees have been used since 2022, and that there is no limit on how many schools a student can apply to fee-free.

“Over 137,000 Georgia high school seniors have an opportunity to apply to college free in March through the GEORGIA MATCH dashboard,” Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley said. “The Find Your MATCH in March initiative encourages seniors to take advantage of college application fee waivers, direct admissions through GEORGIA MATCH, and over $1 billion in financial aid available annually through Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and other grant and loan programs.”

